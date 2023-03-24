EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A pursuit involving a Texas state trooper ended with a crash along a busy West El Paso intersection Friday morning, March 24, a spokesperson with the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed.

The pursuit started at Mesa and Doniphan. An unknown number of suspects bailed out of the vehicle after the crash at Mesa and Remcon Circle, near Chick-fil-A.

Details are still limited and it is unclear if there were any injuries or what led up to the chase.

We will update this story as soon as we learn more information.