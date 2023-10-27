SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Halloween has become a tradition imported from the U.S. in Mexico, especially along the border in cities such as Tijuana, and more and more, you’ll find events and gatherings geared for people who want to celebrate the holiday in Baja.

This weekend in Tijuana, several fun-filled activities for the entire family are scheduled.

From noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct 28, people can learn how to carve a pumpkin free of charge.

A woman carves a pumpkin for handmade Jack-O-lantern for Halloween. (Getty Images)

The event is being held at the New City Plaza located on Avenida Paseo del Centernario 9580, Zona Urbana, in the Rio section of the city.

All you have to do is bring your own pumpkin.

They did the Monster Bash

At 9 p.m. Saturday, the ever-popular Heavy Heavy Monster Bash will be held.

Artists such as the Travelers All Stars, featuring Jackie Mendez, will take the stage along with the Reggae del Norte Crew, Mr. Ian and Girlscout Cookies.

Heavy Heavy Monster Bash (Courtesy: Club Nómada)

The Heavy Heavy Monster Bash takes place at Nómada located at 1250 Avenida Francisco I. Madero in downtown Tijuana.

Cost is about $35 per person.

Night run

From 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday evening, you can take part in the Race of Horror.

You and your family can evade monsters and other obstacles as you race on a darkened course.

It happens at the city’s Sports Recreation Facility near downtown Tijuana, located at 1850 Aviación, Unidad Deportiva CREA.

Cost is 250 pesos or about $14.