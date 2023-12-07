UPDATE: According to CBP officials, all protestors departed the area just before 3 p.m. Wednesday and normal operations resumed.

ORIGINAL: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Railroad workers from FERROMEX protested at the top of the Bridge of the Americas, blocking northbound vehicle traffic early Wednesday morning.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued the following statement:

“At about 8:20 a.m. Mexican rail workers began protesting on the Mexican side of the Bridge of the Americas crossing in El Paso. The port remains open however the protestors are blocking the northbound flow of privately owned vehicles only. Northbound cargo and pedestrian traffic is not impacted nor is the southbound flow of traffic into Mexico. CBP is monitoring the matter from the U.S. side.”

