AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas is getting tens of millions of dollars from the Biden Administration to make transportation safer and help with some supply chain issues across the state.

In total, $101.6 million will be put toward six projects, detailed in a press release from the White House.

“They’ve got to do what they can, there’s a lot of improvements to be made in a lot of different areas,” Johnathan, an active bicycylist, said.

These projects are good news for bicyclists across Texas.

The money is coming from a program called Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE).

“Our mission is to advance safety throughout the region, especially for our most vulnerable users and communities,” Principal Transportation Planner for the North Central Council of Governments Travis Liska said.

The money will be put toward fixing or building bridges, sidewalks, adding bike lanes, re-designing corridors or adding pedestrian signage.

This is all being done to try to prevent accidents and make traveling more accessible in communities that are known to be more impoverished. The funds are also expected to help with supply chain issues at ports.

“The state is growing rapidly,” Liska said. “And you just look at what we need to make sure that people can travel, it’s an astronomical amount of money. So, every little bit helps.”

These projects could take up to five years to complete, and construction isn’t expected to begin anytime soon.

Here’s a rundown of the projects, according to the release.