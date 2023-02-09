The State Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, June 1, 2021 (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Several lawmakers from the South Texas border region have been appointed to head key committees during the 88th Texas Legislature.

The following state representatives from the Rio Grande Valley have been appointed to leadership roles in these powerful Texas House committees:

State Rep. Terry Canales, chairman of the House Transportation Committee, is a Democrat from Edinburg, who represents Texas House District 40, which includes much of Hidalgo County on the South Texas border.

State Rep. Abel Herrero, chairman of the Corrections Committee, is a Democrat who represents Texas House District 34, west of Corpus Christi.

State Rep. Ryan Guillen, chairman of the House Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee, is a Republican who represents Texas House District 31, which includes Starr County and Rio Grande City.

State Rep. Oscar Longoria, chairman of the House Business and Industry Committee, is a Democrat who represents Texas House District 35, which includes western Hidalgo County and Cameron County, including Brownsville.

State Rep. J.M. Lozano, chairman of the House Urban Affairs Committee, is a Republican who represents Texas House District 43, which includes Jim Wells and Kleberg counties.

State Rep. R.D. “Bobby” Guerra, chairman of the House Resolutions Calendars Committee, is a Democrat who represents Texas House District 41, which includes McAllen and Pharr.

State Rep. Armando “Mando” Martinez is vice chairman of the House Culture, Recreation and Tourism Committee, and was appointed to the House Appropriations Committee, which oversees the budget. He is a Democrat from Weslaco.

Visitors walk along the balconies of the Texas Capitol rotunda in Austin, Texas, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

“Congratulations to all the House members of my Senate District 20 legislative delegation for their respective appointment as chairs and members of excellent committees. South Texas will be greatly represented by our members in powerful and key committees. I look forward to working with each one of them to push our priorities, pass legislation, and secure funding to improve the quality of life of Texans and keep the Texas economy strong,” Texas state Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, a Democrat from McAllen, said in a statement.

Hinojosa is vice chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, which convened on Thursday a meeting to discuss border security costs. This includes the funding of Operation Lone Star, a border security initiative backed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

Hinojosa is serving his seventh term in the Senate, and also serves on the five-member Senate Border Security Committee, as well as on Senate Redistricting Committee, Criminal Justice Committee, and Jurisprudence Committee.