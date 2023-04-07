MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley leaders are joining forces to express support for more border infrastructure funding.

McAllen’s mayor says the funds will be used to strengthen border security.

One Mexico resident tells ValleyCentral there is a problem with illegal activity at the border and more funding is needed.

“It is something that happens a lot. We need more,” said Angela Torres, a Reynosa, Mexico resident. “Exactly, it is a problem. They’re losing a lot of money.”

Perla Castillo works near the border and said she doesn’t think the funding needs to go toward a wall.

“In my opinion, I don’t think there has to be like a wall at the border,” she said.

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos spoke about a letter he and mayors across Hidalgo County signed.

The list includes Mission, Edinburg and Pharr. It is being sent to Gov. Greg Abbott and is backing a state House bill.

“We have some legislation right now proposed by Chairman Terry Canales regarding some border security infrastructure funding for our area,” Villalobos said.

The House bill filed by Canales would create a new category of funding. There is no talk of the money being used for a border wall.

“We’re talking about is, of course, more infrastructure. More roads, highways that will take away from our local community and be able to funnel whatever we don’t want around,” Villalobos said.

He says the money will be used in different areas in an attempt to speed up projects with a dual purpose.

“It will assist in the moving of goods, transportation of people, transportation of good and that sort,” the McAllen mayor said.

Villalobos and other supportive mayors hope for a response.