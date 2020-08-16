Rihanna leaves anti-Trump message on vehicle at Texas’ Cadillac Ranch

Barbadian singer/actress Rihanna arrives for Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

AMARILLO, Texas (KXAN) — On Friday, music superstar Rihanna visited the Cadillac Ranch tourist attraction in Amarillo, Texas, and stirred conversation on social media after leaving behind a message for President Donald Trump.

At the ranch, which is known for featuring 10 Cadillac vehicles “buried nose-down in a field as the same angle as the Cheops Pyramid” the singer spray painted two words, one of which was Trump’s last name — the other was an “F”-word expletive.

January 1981: A memorial to cadillacs created by Texan businessman Stanley Marsh. Every time he buys a new Cadillac he part-buries his old one in concrete on his Amarillo ranch overlooking the Expressway 40. (Photo by BIPS/Getty Images)

In the Instagram post where she shared the photo, the singer of hits like “Umbrella” and “Diamonds,” left the caption “art.” in addition to a hashtag reading “81 days.” The hashtag appears to allude to the date of the November presidential election.

The message was met with both support and disapproval online, with Ronny Jackson, an ex-White House doctor who recently won in the Texas House Republican Primary, tweeting: “Painting “F**k Trump” at Cadillac Ranch isn’t “art,” @rihanna, it’s total disrespect to our country.”