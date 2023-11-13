McALLEN, Texas (AP) — Texas police said last week they are investigating messages spray-painted on U.S. Rep. Monica De La Cruz’s office that condemn the Republican’s support for Israel in the war with Hamas.

De La Cruz is a first-term congresswoman whose district is on the U.S.-Mexico border. Spokesperson Ryan Saylor said the district office was vandalized twice this week with messages that included “Monica murders” and “Israel kills Jews too.”

This undated photo released by the Office of Congresswoman Monica de la Cruz shows recent vandalism on the front walkway of her McAllen, Texas, office. Her office was vandalized this week on Nov. 7 and 9, 2023. (Office of Congresswoman Monica de la Cruz via AP)

The majority of both parties have historically stood firmly on the side of Israel, although divisions have emerged in the Democratic Party about the U.S. response to the war. In a statement, De La Cruz said the vandalism would not silence her support for Israel.

The McAllen Police Department said it was made aware of the vandalism on Tuesday and that the investigation is ongoing.