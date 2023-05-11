EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The head of the nation’s largest Hispanic rights group is calling for more federal aid to cities dealing with a historic migrant surge.

League of United Latin American Citizens President Domingo Garcia was in El Paso on Thursday. He is concerned about El Paso and other border cities receiving the support they need for a potential major migrant influx after Title 42 expulsions end.

“We are at a critical tipping point and the situation can only become more dire if Congress and the administration don’t act immediately,” Garcia said during a news conference in front of Sacred Heart Church. “These communities are being overwhelmed and urgently need government support to provide shelter, clothing, food and medicine for arriving asylum seekers.”

Garcia, a personal injury lawyer based in Texas, said border cities are seeing massive, unprecedented numbers of migrants passing through and often in need of assistance after being released from U.S. immigration custody.

Garcia also chastised Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for reacting to a humanitarian crisis as if it were a military invasion.

“Local governments need the funding to create the infrastructure to help these immigrants who are coming and legally asking for asylum,” he said. “What we don’t need are (guns), barbwire, National Guard troops and Department of Public Safety troopers militarizing the border. […] Thinking we can build a wall and deport them all is another lie. It is making political piñatas of immigrants. It’s hate-voting, fearmongering.”