The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday held its first hearing of the new year, focusing on the border.

The committee, now in the hands of Republicans under the new majority, promises a series of hearings examining President Joe Biden’s border policies.

Republicans blame the Biden administration for not handling the “border crisis,” leaving it up to states to address.

Republicans blasted Biden for being too lenient.

“Month after month after month, we have set records for migrants coming into the country. And frankly, I think it’s intentional, said Committee Chair Jim Jordan, of Ohio.

Jordan says their hearing marks the launch of an official investigation into the president’s handling of the border.

Lawmakers heard from Cochise County (Arizona) Sheriff Mark Dannels, who says of his 38 years patrolling the border, this is the worst he’s ever seen it.

“When I look at public safety, national security, and humanitarian on our southern border, this is the largest crime scene in this country,” Dannels said.

Dannels told lawmakers that without help from Washington, border communities are forced to use local and state resources to address the border.

U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-New York, said his party is trying to help but says Republican ideas are too extreme.

Republicans have proposed building a wall, shutting down the asylum system, and defunding the Department of Homeland Security,” he said. “Those are not serious proposals.”

But U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Arizona, says fixing the border starts with getting rid of the man in charge of securing it, referring to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“If you have a public official who has violated public trust, and there’s nobody who typifies that more, in my opinion, than Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Biggs filed articles of impeachment against Mayorkas. They are the second set filed against Mayorkas this year.