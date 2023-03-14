A GOP congressional field hearing on border security will be held on Wednesday, March 15 in Pharr, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

Democratic lawmakers are not expected to attend 2nd border security field hearing in RGV

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — The Republican-led House Committee on Homeland Security is holding a field hearing on border security on Wednesday morning in Pharr, Texas, but Democrats on the committee are not expected to attend.

The hearing starts at 9:15 a.m. CDT and will be led by Committee Chairman Mark Green, a Republican from Tennessee.

This is the second border security-related congressional hearing to be held by House Republican leaders so far this year in the Rio Grande Valley.

This hearing is being held to examine if there is a link between President Joe Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and the administration’s border policies and an increase in undocumented migrants crossing the Southwest border, according to the committee.

The title of the hearing is “Failure By Design: Examining Secretary Mayorkas’ Border Crisis.”

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz and Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw are among those scheduled to testify. Others include:

Steven Cagan, assistant director for countering transnational organized crime, at Homeland Security Investigations

Kinney County Sheriff Brad Coe

Chris Cabrera, vice president of the National Border Patrol Council

Several reports on Tuesday said Democrats on the committee were not planning to attend Wednesday’s field hearing.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted “House Democrats have the chance to see firsthand the disastrous impact of Biden’s open border policies. Instead they’re bailing.”

House Homeland Security GOP tweeted “Securing the border should be a bipartisan issue.”

Border Report plans to attend the hearing and will have a story.