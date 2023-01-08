EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, will host a news conference after President Joe Biden finishes his visit to El Paso later today.

Escobar was on-board on Air Force One when Biden landed about 12:30 p.m. El Paso time. He is expected to stay in the Borderland until about 4 p.m. MST.

The media availability will include major stakeholders: El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego; El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser; El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz; El Paso Chamber CEO Andrea Hutchins; and U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen/Brownsville.

The media availability is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.