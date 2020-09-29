Arnold Schwarzenegger makes appearance in virtual South Texas county commissioners meeting

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — California’s former governor made an appearance during the Cameron County commissioners meeting on Tuesday morning.

Arnold Schwarzenegger logged onto the meeting and announced he will be giving Cameron County a total of $250,973.66. to open more polling places.

Schwarzenegger calls himself a “fanatic” of voting. He announced last week he was making a pledge to fund grants to get polling places.

“Thank you to Cameron County for applying for a grant!” Schwarzenegger tweeted Tuesday morning. “I am so pumped for the voters to have access to these voting super-centers. Like I said, I owe this country everything and this is one of my best investments.”

Cameron County received the first grant from the USC Schwarzenegger Institute.

The County will fund two “super center” sites to handle 20-24,000 voters, according to a tweet from Schwarzenegger.

CBS4/Local 23 reached out to Cameron Cunty Judge Eddie Trevino and it is still waiting for a response.