(NewsNation) — Law enforcement is investigating an active shooter situation at an outdoor outlet mall in Allen, Texas, Saturday.

The Allen fire department transported nine victims to a medical facility, officials confirmed in a press conference, but other victims may have been transported in private cars.

WFAA television reported that police on the scene said the victims included children.

Law enforcement officials say police engaged and shot a suspect. According to CNN, a manhunt is underway for a potential second suspect.

The Collin County Sheriff said the shooter is dead, WFAA reported.

A dispatcher with Allen police confirmed the department was investigating a shooting, after calls about shots being fired came in at around 3:40 p.m.

People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

A law enforcement officer runs as people are evacuated from a shopping center where a shooting occurred Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

People raise their hands as they leave a shopping center following reports of a shooting, Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

A law enforcement officer carries a rifle as people are evacuated from a shopping center where a shooting occurred Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT CITY TO ALLEN, TEXAS – A law enforcement officer walks as people are evacuated from a shopping center where a shooting occured Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

A law enforcement officer carries a rifle as people are evacuated from a shopping center where a shooting occurred Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

People raise their hands as they leave a shopping center following reports of a shooting, Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

“Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas tonight during this unspeakable tragedy,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. “I have been in contact with Mayor Fulk and DPS Director McCraw as well as other state and local leaders and offered the full support of the State of Texas to local officials to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers, and investigative resources.”

The City of Allen tweeted that people should avoid the area around Allen Premium Outlets.

A live aerial broadcast from the news station showed armored trucks and other law enforcement vehicles stationed outside the sprawling mall.

Footage from KTVT shows shoppers streaming out of the mall. Ambulances from several neighboring cities also responded to the scene.

A video shared to social media shows people running through a parking lot as gunfire could be heard in the background.

Allen is located in north central Texas, approximately 25 miles north of downtown Dallas. It is the fourth largest city in Collin County.

