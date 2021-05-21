Panga found Friday is 3rd discovered this week at San Diego-area beach

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — An abandoned panga was discovered at Mission Beach Friday morning, a day after one person died and 10 others were rescued from another panga spotted off the coast of La Jolla.

SkyFOX video showed the empty panga on the shoreline near El Carmel Place. A beachgoer reportedly found the boat and more than a dozen life jackets inside around 5:45 a.m.

San Diego lifeguards, the U.S. Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection were in the area searching for the boat’s passengers. Agents were unable to locate anyone associated with the boat despite an exhaustive search, a CBP spokesperson said.

#BREAKING: Another panga found ashore in SD. This time it’s Mission Beach and the boat was discovered abandoned. Right now @SDLifeguards are searching for any possible victims. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/WSNksaV8LY — Jacqueline Sarkissian (@JSarkissian) May 21, 2021

The agencies were involved in a rough water rescue in La Jolla Thursday morning. A Border Patrol agent was tracking a panga from shore and found multiple people in distress in the water off Marine Street.

Lifeguards dispatched a boat and rescued 10 people, some wearing life jackets, from the surf. The panga kept going north and came to shore in an area called Wipeout Beach, where first responders found someone submerged in the water.

That person was pronounced dead and 15 people were in Border Patrol custody.

Early Monday, the captain of a panga refused to heed Coast Guard demands to stop off the coast of Point Loma, leading to a multi-agency response. Twenty-three people were taken into custody.

Earlier this month, three people were killed and more than two dozen others were rescued after a boat overturned and broke apart off the coast of Point Loma in a suspected smuggling operation.