Non-profits creating migrant resource center in heart of Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) — Several non-profit organizations are coming together in Brownsville to create a resource center for migrants seeking asylum, and to make it easier for those non-profits to help.

“We don’t have money. We don’t have anything to drink. They have given us everything we need, water, cookies, milk for the baby, and diapers,” said Mirna Espinal, an asylum-seeker from Honduras.

When migrants seeking asylum are dropped off at the Brownsville bus station, they often come with just the clothes on their backs, but non-profits and volunteers are there to help.

“Basic needs for traveling and try to make them as comfortable as we can. Give them back some humanity that they need and they deserve,” said Cindy Andrede-Johnson, a volunteer with Team Brownsville.

Non-profits have set up a temporary spot at the bus terminal and volunteers, many of them elderly, must transport boxes of supplies.

The new center located directly across the street will make it easier for them to lend a helping hand.

“Being able to have a centralized location as an office and storage, it’s going to be a big help,” said Brendon Tucker, an engineer with Global Response Management.

The City of Brownsville is leasing the office space to the non-profits at no cost, and renovations are now underway.

“Right here we can have lawyers working on I-94’s. Over here we can people printing and getting documents ready. There is plenty of space in the back,” Tucker said.

Volunteers say the need for assistance is non-stop and the new center will allow them to continue their mission.

“I feel really emotional being here. I never imagined that in this country, there were such giving people,” Espinal said.