FALFURRIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman is being held without bond after Border Patrol agents at the Falfurrias checkpoint found nearly 100 pounds of cocaine in her vehicle, documents revealed.

Denisse Ahumada-Martinez was arrested on a charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, federal records show.

According to the Associated Press, Ahumada-Martinez was still listed as one of about 20 members of the Reynosa city council in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas.

On June 10, U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Falfurrias checkpoint began inspecting a white Mazda SUV with Tamaulipas license plates. The driver was identified as Ahumada-Martinez, according to a criminal complaint.

The vehicle was X-rayed, where several anomalies were discovered inside the seats. A physical search revealed bundles wrapped in duct tape and foil. The bundles were tested, and yielded a positive result for cocaine. In total, the bundles weighed 92.6 pounds.

Special agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration spoke with Martinez, who admitted to driving the SUV from Mexico into the U.S. through the Hidalgo Port of Entry. She told authorities she was transporting the drugs to San Antonio. She also admitted to transporting drugs in the past.

Ahumada-Martinez is a Mexican citizen with a U.S. Visa, the complaint states. A detention hearing for Ahumada-Martinez was held Wednesday, where it was announced she is being held without bond.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.