LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — New Mexico State Police say an officer was shot and killed and several injured in a shootout on Thursday after an apparent chase on Interstate 10.

Police say the suspect has died and investigators are reviewing the scene. Law enforcement says I10 is closed at MP 101 in Luna County. The New Mexico State police officer was killed in Deming.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in Thursday’s events. A video surfaced on the FitFam El Paso social media account showing a chase on the interstate.

In the video, a white, single-cab pickup is pushed by New Mexico State Police and travels in reverse before the driver exits the vehicle and fires a gun at police. In response, at least a dozen gunshots are exchanged between the suspect and police.

After the gunshots stop, police walk over to the suspect and appear to kick the gun away from his body.

Las Cruces Police spokesperson Dan Trujillo confirmed they are assisting New Mexico State Police on I-10 and have closed all of I-10 in both directions from Exit 142 at University Avenue to Exit 135 near West Picacho Avenue.

Motorists should expect significant delays as the investigation begins.

KTSM has a crew en route to the scene and will update this story as additional information becomes available.