New Mexico governor enacts statewide two-week shelter-in-place order starting Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday announced a two-week shelter-in-place order that will begin Monday.

Effective Monday through Nov. 30, New Mexico will be in its most heightened level of statewide public health restrictions. New Mexicans are instructed to shelter in place, except for essential trips like shopping for groceries, water, emergency medical care flu shot or COVID-19 test.

At the end of the two-week shutdown, the State will implement a three-tier, county-by-county system to establish re-opening benchmarks. Those counties with low positivity rates at the end of the two weeks will be allowed to expand opening.

During the two weeks, all non-essential businesses and nonprofits must cease in-person activities. Essential businesses can operate if they reduce their operations and in-person workforce to the greatest extent possible.

Essential businesses, which must operate in limited capacity, include:

grocery stores

pharmacies

gas stations

shelters

child care facilities

some retail stores

Of those businesses that are considered essential, they must operate with 25 percent of maximum occupancy or no more than 75 customers in store at any time, whichever is smaller.

Food and drink establishments are allowed to provide curbside pickup and delivery services only; no on-site dining is allowed.

Non-essential entities include:

barbershops

salons

gyms

movie theaters

casinos

bars

golf courses

tennis courts

state parks

Houses of worship may operate at either 25 percent of maximum occupancy or 75 persons at any one time, whichever is smaller.

Grisham said that the order is a reset for a state that is facing uncontrollable statewide community spread. “If we don’t act now, we will absolutely crush our current health care system,” she said.

Over the last two weeks, New Mexico recorded 182 COVID-19 deaths, an increase of 143 percent from the two weeks prior.

