EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Fort Bliss officials confirmed that a military vehicle rolled over Sunday morning, Oct. 15, off post in New Mexico.

No military or civilian personnel were hurt in the incident, a spokesperson for Fort Bliss and the 1st Armored Division said.

The incident happened at about 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of New Mexico Highway 213 North and N.M. Highway 404 West.

A heavy equipment transporter system (HETS) rolled over while transporting an M1 Abrams Tank that was returning to Fort Bliss at the completion of training, the spokesperson said.

Maj. Gen. James P. Isenhower III, the senior installation commander for Fort Bliss and the 1st Armored Division, issued the following statement to KTSM:

“We appreciate the support of our local law enforcement, including the New Mexico State Police Department and the New Mexico Department of Transportation, who arrived on the scene and supported the restoration of traffic flow while maintaining the safety of the involved personnel. We apologize to the City of Chaparral, NM; Anthony, TX; and the City of El Paso for any inconvenience this incident may have caused in disrupting daily activities.”

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.