Migrants arrested in South Texas storm drain

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Border Patrol agents caught 15 adult migrants exiting a manhole on Tuesday in Hidalgo County, agents said.

Heavy storms struck the region overnight and Border Patrol agents said the migrants requested assistance. They were taken into Border Patrol custody. All were from Central America and Mexico.

They were among 136 migrants apprehended in six human smuggling events in the past 24 hours, CBP officials said. Others were found in a stash house in Sullivan City, Texas; and in a traffic stop in Encino, Texa, CBP officials said.

