Migrant woman to reunite with children in time for Christmas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Saturday, a woman from Guatemala named Alejandra could be seen with a smile on her face and tears in her eyes as she walked into El Paso International Airport.

After a long journey, being apart from her children on multiple occasions and spending the last few weeks in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility, she will finally be with her children — and just in time for Christmas.

Alejandra was overjoyed to be boarding a plane to Georgia, where her sister lives and where her children, a 16-year-old and 4-year-old, are currently staying. She will stay in Georgia until it’s time for her asylum hearing.

“I feel happy, I am thankful to God and happy with everything they are doing for me. I never thought I was going to leave. I thought I was going to stay here forever,” Alejandra said in Spanish while tears filled her eyes. “I thought I was never going to see my kids again, but I am happy that I am going to be with my kids again.”

Alejandra showing a photo of her children.

Alejandra came to El Paso seeking asylum with her two children back in February. She was placed in Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) and was required to wait in Mexico for her asylum hearing.

While in Mexico, her 16-year-old son became ill due to a heart condition. He went to the U.S.-Mexico border seeking medical care and since he was an unaccompanied minor, he was taken to San Antonio and had two life-saving heart surgeries.

“Thank God everything went good with surgery and thank God they helped him with the surgery,” said Alejandra.

Through the help of Diocesan Migrant & Refugee Services in El Paso, Alejandra was granted a parole permit for her to be with her son in San Antonio during his surgeries. Meanwhile, her 4-year-old daughter stayed in an El Paso shelter.

After the 30 days passed, Alejandra was fearful to return to Juarez and, instead of returning, was put in an ICE detention facility in El Paso.

“I feel safer here than in Juarez. Because in Juarez it was very, very awful in my life. They treat you bad, they assault you — the other day they assaulted me, they hurt my arm — that was the hardest and sad for me,” she said.

Alejandra waves goodbye at the El Paso International Airport

Alejandra was in the detention facility from Nov. 25 to Dec. 18 while her children went to live with her sister in Georgia. Alejandra told KTSM 9 News she thought she would never get out.

“While I was inside and I couldn’t see my kids, they were crying and my daughter was sad. She was 4 years and 6 months — that was the toughest for me, my daughter is very depressed,” Alejandra said.

On Saturday afternoon, wearing an ankle monitor, Alejandra boarded a plane with all her belongings, which fit in a plastic bag, headed to Georgia just in time for Christmas.

“I am happy because I have never left them alone and I said I’m going to spend this Christmas alone,” she said.

Holding pictures of her children in her hands before boarding the plane, Alejandra told KTSM that despite all the challenges she faced and the days spent in detention, she says it’s worth it.

“I suffer but it was worth it, all of this, I’m thankful,” she said.

