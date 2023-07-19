SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — For the past couple of months, in terms of migration, things have been relatively quiet along the southern border between San Diego and Tijuana; now we know just how quiet it’s been.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has released statistics for the month of June, the first full month since Title 42 ended on May 11.

For the month of June, according to CBP statistics, there were 12,906 encounters between Border Patrol agents and unlawful migrants.

It’s almost a 45 percent drop when compared to May, when there were 22,858 encounters.

If you go back to April, the numbers then were 23,123.

“It was unprecedented,” said Patricia McGurk-Daniel, Chief Patrol Agent for the San Diego Sector.

She described a time when hundreds of migrants were crossing the border on a daily basis.

Migrants were under the impression it would be easier to seek asylum before Title 42 expired, so if an agent took them in, they could begin the asylum process immediately.

Migrant crossings into the U.S. from the Tijuana side of the border have decreased by almost 50 percent, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

And if they were sent back south of the border, they could try to cross the border at will, repeatedly, without any penalties.

But since Title 42 was lifted, almost all migrants are forced to set up an appointment online before getting access to a port of entry and an interview.

If U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services personnel decides a migrant has a valid claim for asylum, he or she is given a court date to begin their asylum case.

If they don’t, they are sent back to Mexico or their country of origin.

But if a migrant is caught between ports of entry, that person will be processed, but if their asylum claim is lacking, they are expelled and banned from returning to the U.S. for at least five years.

This is one reason many believe migrants have been reluctant to try their luck and cross the border without an appointment.

CBP statistics show encounters are down throughout the southern border.

For example, encounters are down by about 45 percent in Yuma, Arizona.

In El Paso, Texas, they have decreased by 50 percent.