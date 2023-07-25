SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Carlos González Gutiérrez is waiting for a phone call that will summon him to Mexico City for an audience with Mexico’s Senate, which will decide if he becomes Mexico’s next consul general in Los Angeles.

He has held that post in San Diego for the past four years.

“I have a great team here at the consulate in San Diego; I love what I do. To be consul general here in San Diego is a treat,” said González Gutiérrez.

His tenure in San Diego has faced many challenges, especially during the pandemic when he turned the consulate into a testing facility and then a vaccination center for anyone, especially the undocumented.

He was also pivotal in providing the vaccines to young people who had no access to the shots in Mexico.

“In Mexico, people with no U.S. visa had to wait; it was extremely difficult, to me, that was kind of unfair,” said González Gutiérrez. “It was unfair to most of the people in Tijuana, and fortunately, there were many people here in San Diego, local leaders like Supervisor Nora Vargas who understood that San Diego would not be fully safe from the pandemic unless Tijuana residents were as well.”

The consul general was also instrumental in working with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to arrange for Mexican workers to come to Ped West, a pedestrian crossing in San Ysidro, California, to get vaccinated and then immediately return to Mexico.

“Twenty-six thousand of them, with no U.S. visa, could, for this one time, cross and get vaccinated and then go back, and we did it.”

González Gutiérrez was also involved in efforts to expedite border crossings for commuters as well as programs to educate migrants on the dangers of trying to scale the border barriers.

“Almost 700 Mexican nationals have been severely injured during the last three years in their attempts to cross the border — 43 last year, 41 the previous year, and so far we’ve seen 21 Mexican nationals who have perished trying to cross the border while undocumented.”

He added that the injuries and deaths his countrymen suffered are hard to forget.

“That impacts you, my colleagues, and my team; perhaps it will be different when I move away, but I will still be concerned, but in a different way.”

A couple of years ago, González Gutiérrez was given the title of ambassador.

During a conversation with Border Report, he defended his country’s reputation as a dangerous place full of problems.

“We have many problems, and we could sit here and talk about them for weeks, but one very important problem for us is perception; it’s safe to go to places like Mexico City and Cabo San Lucas, but not all that happens in Mexico is a crime, it’s not the whole story.”

During his time in San Diego, González Gutiérrez has also raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for college scholarships.

He has also opened the doors of the consulate to the public, so people could come in to see Mexican works of art.

And he’s been key to bringing Mexican pop culture north of the border and has even promoted Mexico’s microbrewery industry.

González Gutiérrez expects to be in San Diego for a few more weeks.

“After that, my wife and I will move to Los Angeles along with my dog Coco.”

He will be replaced in San Diego by Alicia Kerber, who is also awaiting Senate confirmation.

She is currently Mexico’s consul general in Houston.