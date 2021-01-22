Mexico finds 128 Central American migrants in freight truck

News

by: Associated Press

Posted:

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s National Guard and immigration agents found 128 migrants crammed into the trailer of a freight truck Thursday.

The National Immigration Institute said most of the migrants were from Central America, but did not specify which countries.

The truck was pulled over in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz because the driver was not wearing a seat belt. Guard members then heard people pounding on the sides of the container, calling for help.

Photos of the interior showed a second platform had been fitted inside the freight container to hold more people. The institute said the migrants were being transported in overcrowded conditions.

Mexico has set up a number of immigration checkpoints near the southern border to detect migrant smuggling. The institute said the migrants were given food and water and would be returned to their home countries.

