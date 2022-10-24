SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — California state officials and the Mexican government have signed an agreement to share fees collected at the future Otay Mesa East Port of Entry due to be finished in September 2024.

Unlike other ports of entry in California, this crossing will have a toll that will fluctuate depending on demand and the amount of traffic.

Jorge Nuño, Mexico’s Undersecretary of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation along with Roberto Velasco of Mexico’s Foreign Affairs signed the pact on behalf of Mexico while California’s Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and San Diego County Vice Chair Nora Vargas signed on behalf of California.

Representatives from Mexico and California hold up copies of agreement signed to share fees to be collected at California port of entry that will open in September 2024. (Courtesy: Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Office)

The signature follows a memorandum of understanding reached in June of last year.

It established both parties’ intent to establish a toll crossing and to divide the fees accordingly.

Fees will be collected in both directions with the two toll plazas located north of the border.

The projected windfall during the next 40 years is to be divided among San Diego’s Association of Governments, which is one of the investors in the project and Mexico’s Secretary of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation.