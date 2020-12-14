Mexican Consulate in San Diego launches drive to help ‘Dreamers’ apply for DACA

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Mexico’s Consulate in San Diego is encouraging DACA recipients and applicants to visit its offices to get help and to get up to date with the program.

Last week, a federal judge ordered the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to begin processing new applicants and those with expired benefits from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects from deportation migrants who were brought to the U.S. before the age of 16.

The Trump administration had ended the program three years ago. However, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June that Trump violated federal law in how he ended the program, and U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis ruled earlier this month that the government has to post a public notice within three days that new DACA applications are being accepted.

USCIS must begin to process DACA first-time requests, including all people who were eligible for the program but were not able to apply before the September 2017 termination.

Those who applied after the June 2020 Supreme Court decision, but had their request rejected, are also eligible.

A person can for DACA if they:

Were born after June 15, 1981; Came to the United States before their 16th birthday; Were physically present in the U.S. on June 15, 2012 and when applying for DACA; Had no lawful status on June 15, 2012; Have continuously resided in the U.S. since June 15, 2007 until the present; Meet certain educational requirement or were honorably discharged from the U.S. Armed Forces; and Have not been convicted of certain crimes.

“This is the only country they know, they arrived here at a very early age and they are not familiar with Mexico or country of origin of their parents,” said Carlos Gonzalez Gutierrez, Mexico’s Consul General in San Diego.

Gonzalez Gutierrez says his offices are providing attorney services, documentation and in some cases, financial assistance for applicants.

“If you qualify for DACA you should apply today, do not wait,” he said.

