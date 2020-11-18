Mercedes officer struck at outlet mall released from hospital

News

by: Illiana Luna

Posted: / Updated:

Mercedes officer injured at the Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets, Nov. 17, 2020.

MERCEDES, Texas (KVEO) — A Mercedes police officer looking into “suspected illicit drug activity” was struck by the vehicle as he approached it on Tuesday at the Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets, the Mercedes Public Safety Department announced on Facebook.

Mercedes Public Safety Dept. via Facebook Nov. 17, 2020.

Sergio Zavala, the city manager of Mercedes, confirmed the injured officer was released from the hospital Tuesday night and is with family. His injuries are non-life-threatening and he is expected to recover. Mercedes Chief of Police Dagoberto Chavez relayed this information to Zavala.

The officer’s identity is still not known at the time of press.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

