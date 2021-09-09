Meet Miss Texas USA 2021: Newly crowned titleholder hails from Rio Grande Valley

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) It was a moment one Texas woman says she’s been waiting for, and it happen in front of people watching in person and thousands watching online, around the world. Victoria Hinojosa, 22, was crowned the new Miss Texas USA 2021.

Hinojosa is from the border city of McAllen. She is the first resident from the Rio Grande Valley to achieve the honor since Ylianna Guerra Dadashi was crowned in 2015, ValleyCentral.com reported.

The McAllen Memorial High School graduate attended Texas A&M in College Station where she earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton sat down with the newly crowned titleholder inside the CW39 Houston studios, to discuss a range of topics. Including, what her experience was like, her plans as Miss Texas, and the modern relevance of pageants in 2021.

The event happened over the Labor Day weekend in Houston. She placed first out of more than 120 competing contestants. All hoping to win, but Hinojosa came out on top. Now, she gets the chance to compete for the Miss U.S.A. title in November in Tulsa, Oklahoma.