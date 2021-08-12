Mayor: At least 65 immigrants dropped off at Abilene Salvation Army with no resources

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) –– Mayor Anthony Williams addressed Abilene’s ongoing immigration issue during Thursday’s city council meeting, saying some immigrants are being released into the local community with no resources.

Last week, KTAB and KRBC reported on mysterious Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) planes transporting immigrants in and out of the Abilene Regional Airport.

Williams says neither city, county, state, nor federal officials were not notified of this operation.



From his research, he was able to track the flights beginning in June and since then, ICE has brought around 200 immigrants into this area.

The immigrants are processed by ICE — most of them at a local detention facility — then they are released on bond to fight their cases in court.

Of the 200 immigrants, Williams says 65 were dropped off at the Salvation Army on Butternut Street.

“I think it’s unconscionable to release individuals into a community if they have no resources. It is unfair to them and it is unfair to Abilene, Texas, also,” Williams said.

He has been working with state and Federal officials and says that as he learns more information, he will release it to the public.

U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, is in Abilene and will hold a news conference on this issue Thursday afternoon.