Man who fell from border fence and injured leg dies in hospital one month later

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — A migrant who fell off the border barrier on June 16 has died.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Border Patrol agents assigned to the Brownsville Station were notified of a person falling from the border fence about 2 and a half miles west of the Gateway International Port of Entry in Brownsville.

Border agents responded and found a man on the ground with a serious leg injury.

Emergency Medical Services arrived and took the man to a local hospital. While hospitalized, the man tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release.

He underwent two separate surgeries to treat injuries sustained from the fall.

The man did not regain consciousness after receiving the anesthesia and remained hospitalized in critical condition, the release said.

On July 16, he was removed from life support and was pronounced dead by medical personnel while under hospital watch by CBP, according to officials.

CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility is reviewing the incident, said the agency. The DHS Office of Inspector General was also notified.

