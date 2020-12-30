Man executed inside Juárez hospital

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man was shot and killed while in critical care at a Juárez hospital, adding to a bloody list of homicides this year.

The unknown shooter entered the hospital disguised as a hospital staff member Tuesday before approaching Héctor Antonio Ramirez, who had been under the hospital’s care for two weeks.

Ramirez, 36, was not accompanied by law enforcement when he was shot several times, including once to his head. He was in the hospital after suffering wounds from a shooting weeks ago.

The unknown shooter escaped from the hospital and law enforcement authorities are reviewing security footage of the scene.

Juárez residents witnessed several governmental agencies blocking off the hospital after shooting.

Mayor Armando Cabada said a request to guard him was never made.

“You need an order (for a guard), an official request but in this case, one was not made,” he said.

Juárez has recorded 1,635 homicides this year, according to state figures.

