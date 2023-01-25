EAGLE PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized almost $900,000 worth of hard drugs from two separate instances in the span of two days.

On Friday, CBP officers arrested a Mexican national at the Eagle Pass International Bridge. The man behind the wheel of a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro traveling into Mexico was referred to a non-intrusive inspection system examination where over 4 pounds of cocaine were found.

The drugs were concealed within the quarter panels of the vehicle, according to a release from CBP.

The seized cocaine had an estimated street value of $62,993.

Two days later, on Sunday, at the Camino Real International Bridge, CBP officers seized 13.8 pounds of fentanyl, 13.8 pounds of heroin, 11.1 pounds of methamphetamine and 5.4 pounds of cocaine from the inside of a 2021 Nissan Rogue arriving from Mexico.

The drugs were located within a torque converter and brake booster found in the cargo area of the vehicle. The alleged fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine were valued at $835,023.

The narcotics together have an estimated street value of $898,016, according to CBP.