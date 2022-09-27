Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of smuggling over 900 pounds of liquid methamphetamine through the Rio Grande City Port of Entry was arrested.

Pedro Sergio Luna-Soto was arrested on charges of illegal importation of a controlled substance, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint stated that Luna-Soto, a Mexican citizen, entered the United States in a semi-tractor at the Rio Grande City Port of Entry.

His vehicle was referred to a secondary inspection, and a K-9 team detected an odor of a possible controlled substance in the vehicle.

Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection conducted a physical search where they noticed scratch marks and tampered bolts on the driver side and passenger fuel tanks.

Officers also noticed a leak under one of the fuel tanks that had formed into a “crystalized substance.” The substance was tested, and it came out positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine.

Further investigation revealed false compartments in both fuel tanks that were filled with a liquid substance. The substances were tested, which tested positive for the properties of meth as well.

The total weight of the suspected meth from the false compartments was 915 pounds.

According to the complaints, Luna-Soto made “conflicting statements” to agents and completely erased conversations and call logs from his cell phone.

He claimed that his wife caught him cheating with another woman and gave him another cell phone.