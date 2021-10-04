Maintenance man allegedly breaks into apartment, attacks and stabs two women; Arrest made at border crossing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police announced Monday the arrest of a man who allegedly entered an apartment and violently attacked two women Saturday.

EPPD officials say that on Saturday, October 2, 48-year-old Victor Ruben Tejada, a maintenance worker at the apartment complex, made his way into one of the apartments without permission.

“Once inside, he went into the bedroom of a 25-year old female resident and began choking her. The victim was able to fight off Tejada and yelled for help,” EPPD officials shared. “A 19-year old female staying at the apartment ran to help the 25-year old and was also attacked by Tejada.”

According to police, both women were stabbed by Tejada, but managed to fight him off and escape the

apartment. The women began knocking on neighbors’ doors for help, and Tejada left the scene.

EPPD officials add that Tejada was captured late Sunday, as he was attempting to cross back into the

United States at the Ysleta Port of Entry.

Tejada was charged with two counts of Burglary of Habitation, with Intent to Commit Another Felony, a 1st Degree Felony. He was also issued a bond of $250,000 on each charge.

Due to the nature of this case this case, police say the names of the victims will not be released.

