Los condados con peores oleadas de virus votaron abrumadoramente por Trump

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — More El Pasoans showed up to vote for Joe Biden than they did for Hillary Clinton back in 2016. The same is true for President Donald J. Trump, as more El Pasoans showed up to vote for the president this election than in 2016.

"Even though I knew it was important for me to vote, I honestly didn't know how to vote — I really didn't know the process and, at the time, I was too embarrassed to ask as well. So, I didn't vote in the 2016 election and I honestly regretted it — I should have voted," said Mia Chavez, a first-time El Paso voter.