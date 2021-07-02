Long hair, tattoos, piercings now welcome at Baja California public schools

TIJUANA (Border Report) — When students return to classes next school year, long hair, tattoos, make-up and body piercings will be allowed in public schools throughout the state of Baja California.

Baja’s Secretary of Education, Catalino Zavala Márquez, said the new policy needs to be understood and that all students within the school system have to be accepted regardless of their appearance.

Zavala Márquez added administrators won’t be able to institute mandates or guidelines contradicting the new policy.

“Dress code policies set by schools don’t trump the Mexican Constitution,” he said.

Students also have the option not to wear school uniforms.

