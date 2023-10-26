ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra reports that Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant at Elsa City Hall before 9 a.m. Thursday.

Photos by Dave Hendricks/ValleyCentral

HSI says the raid at Elsa City Hall and two game rooms is part of a federal money laundering investigation.

ValleyCentral witnessed Homeland Security Investigations execute search warrants at two local game rooms. The Sizzling Sevens in Elsa and the Lucky Hive in Edcouch.

ValleyCentral also reports a U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter is circling Elsa.

This is a developing story. Details will be made available as they come.