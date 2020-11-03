Latino voters discuss immigration system, reform

More than 60 million Latinos live in the United States.

Their stories and backgrounds are diverse, and their vote can help decide the presidential election.

On Monday, The Associated Press spoke with three Latino voters: Cynthia Morraz, a graduate student in Indiana; Freddy Portillo, a veteran in California; and Barbara Magana Robertson, a media consultant in Texas.

During an hour-long conversation for the interview series “AP Newsmakers,” Morraz, Portillo and Robertson discussed the coronavirus pandemic, immigration and others issues with Deputy Director of Newsgathering Alex Sanz and Hispanic Affairs reporter Adriana Gomez Licon.

Polls show Vice President Joe Biden with a commanding overall lead with Hispanic voters, a diverse voting bloc that defies neat political categories.

Still, about three in 10 registered Latino voters nationwide back President Trump, roughly consistent with how Latinos voted in 2018 congressional elections, according to AP VoteCast, and in 2016, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of voters.

And of those, Latino men — like men of other groups — have supported Trump more than Hispanic women, and in some cases, in contrast to members of their own families.

A recent Pew survey showed 67% of Hispanic women and 59% of Hispanic men supporting Biden.

Similarly, Hispanic women were 9 percentage points more likely to vote for Democrats than Hispanic men in 2018, according to AP VoteCast data.