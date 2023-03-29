EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. government buses have arrived at an area near the border wall in South El Paso, where a large group of migrants were seen walking along the border wall away from Downtown Juarez.

This happening after a fire broke out at a migrant detention facility Monday night in Juarez, which killed a total of 39 migrants and left 28 others hospitalized.

A KTSM 9 News photographer spotted the group walking between the Fonseca Drive and Midway Drive exits along the Border Highway.

Emergency crews were also spotted on the north side of the border wall near one of the access gates.

In a statement to KTSM, Border Patrol officials say they don’t have the specifics regarding how large the group is, adding that any migrant who enters the country illegally between the ports of entry will be processed accordingly.

Agents will “continue to process individuals safely, efficiently, and effectively at the border and continues to expel migrants under CDC’s Title 42 authority. Those who cannot be expelled under Title 42 who are processed under Title 8 authority and do not have a legal basis to remain in the United States will be placed in removal proceedings,” the statement said.

Additionally, the Paso Del Norte Bridge and the Stanton Street Bridge in Downtown El Paso appeared to be briefly closed to motorists and pedestrians. Border cameras showed a line of pedestrians forming on the Mexican side of the Paso Del Norte Bridge and barricades blocking the roadway.

The bridges reopened and traffic returned to normal at around 3:30 p.m.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman told KTSM and Border Report that Mexican officials temporarily restricted access on their side of Stanton Bridge on Wednesday afternoon.