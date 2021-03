La pandemia de coronavirus ha obligado a miles de mujeres en México a ejercer el trabajo sexual

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas addressed several immigration issues on the Southwest border during Monday's White House press briefing, but he did not explain or acknowledge that for the past month, U.S. Border Patrol agents have been releasing hundreds of migrants traveling with young children near McAllen, Texas.

Despite Title 42 travel restrictions that were implemented nearly a year ago to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the families are allowed to travel into the interior of the country with the promise that they'll appear in immigration court.