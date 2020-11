EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso is taking further steps in its attempt to collect more than $500,000 from the Trump campaign for a rally almost two years ago, hiring outside legal counsel.

With obstacles COVID-19 created throughout the year, the City has now been waiting since February 2019 for the Trump campaign to pay up.

"We all are seeing firsthand the struggles that everyday El Paso families have, in addition to the challenges that we have in our own budget," City Rep. Peter Svarzbein said during Tuesday's council meeting. "So this amount of money is not inconsequential and also the message that we send that nobody is above the law is also an important one for our community to understand as well."

Here's a breakdown of the costs:

"The Trump campaign is likely to face a large amount of debt from the election," City Attorney Karla Nieman said.