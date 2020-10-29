Kamala Harris to host private event at UTRGV on Friday

News

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Posted: / Updated:

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO)—Democratic vice-presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris will visit Texas on Friday, and will visit the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Edinburg campus.

Harris’ trip to Texas will include three stops across the state, she is set to visit to Fort Worth, Houston and the Rio Grande Valley.

Harris’ UTRGV visit is part of her campaign stop in the Rio Grande Valley. She is also scheduled to attend an event in McAllen.

According to an email sent to staff and students of the university, the vice presidential candidate’s campaign rented a parking lot on the UTRGV Edinburg Campus to host this outdoor, private event.

The event is not UTRGV-sponsored event and the university said they will not endorse any political candidates.

“The campaign has been made aware of UTRGV’s COVID-19 campus protocols, and event organizers have ensured that protocols will be followed to help ensure the safety and health of our campus community and communities we serve.” reads the written email.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.
borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.