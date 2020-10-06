‘Joker’ pulls knife after not getting french fries, soda

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Posted: / Updated:

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of pulling out a butterfly knife when he was denied fries and a soda at a McDonald’s.

According to the police report, officers were called to a bus station in reference to an aggravated robbery on Sept. 24.

Officers made contact with the victim, who was later identified as Juan Jose Leal.

Leal told officers he was eating at a downtown McDonald’s, when he was approached by a man he knew as “Joker” and who police later identified Reynaldo Ripke.

Leal added that Ripke asked him for some fries and soda. After Leal told him no, Ripke allegedly pulled out a butterfly type knife with a blue handle, according to the police report.

Ripke then allegedly proceeded to ask Leal for his belongings and started to swing the knife in a “slashing motion.”

Leal then walked away and said Ripke left towards Adams Street. The area was checked by police and an individual matching his description was located near 1200 East Adams Street.

Ripke was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated robbery.

