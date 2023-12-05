EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico State Police are treating the death of an inmate at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility as a “suspected” homicide and they are investigating the incident, according to the New Mexico Corrections Department.

On the morning of Tuesday Dec. 5, staff at the jail outside of Las Cruces found a male inmate in his cell with injuries suggesting a serious assault. The inmate was eventually pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more. We will update this story when more details are gathered.