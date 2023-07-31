EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A total of nine people were transported to a local hospital after a human smuggling pursuit ended in a three-vehicle crash early Monday morning in West El Paso.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman, a trooper was pursuing a vehicle that crashed at around 12:50 a.m. Monday, July 31, near Artcraft Road and South Desert Boulevard.

The spokesperson says there were a total of three vehicles involved in the crash, including the pursued vehicle.

The driver of the pursued vehicle attempted to run away after the crash but was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital along with six migrants who were also in the pursued vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle was also taken to a local hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The passengers, including a child, are in critical but stable condition, the DPS spokesman said.

The El Paso Fire Department also responded to the crash, calling it a “mass casualty incident.”

Fire officials provided an update at around 2 a.m. Monday, stating that 8 people were transported with minor injuries, one person was transported with severe injuries and another person was checked at the scene but refused transport.

The scene has been turned over to law enforcement. The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.