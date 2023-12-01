Editor’s Note: The video at the top of this story shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — George Santos, R-New York, was expelled from the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday, making him the sixth lawmaker ever ousted from the lower chamber.

According to The Hill, the move took three attempts over six months.

Santos faces 23 criminal counts, which stem from allegations he misled donors, fraudulently received unemployment benefits and charged donor credit cards without authorization.

Following the 311-114-2 expulsion, here’s how Texas’ representatives voted:

YEA – 19

Colin Allred (D)

Michael Burgess (R)

Greg Casar (D)

Joaquin Castro (D)

Dan Crenshaw (R)

Jasmine Crockett (D)

Henry Cuellar (D)

Monica De La Cruz (R)

Lloyd Doggett (D)

Jake Ellzey (R)

Veronica Escobar (D)

Lizzie Fletcher (D)

Sylvia Garcia (D)

Tony Gonzales (R)

Vicente Gonzalez (D)

Kay Granger (R)

Nathaniel Moran (R)

August Pfluger (R)

Marc Veasey (D)

NAY – 17

Jodey Arrington (R)

Brian Babin (R)

John Carter (R)

Michael Cloud (R)

Pat Fallon (R)

Drew Gooden (R)

Wesley Hunt (R)

Ronny Jackson (R)

Morgan Luttrell (R)

Michael McCaul (R)

Troy Nehls (R)

Chip Roy (R)

Keith Self (R)

Pete Sessions (R)

Beth Van Duyne (R)

Randy Weber (R)

Roger Williams (R)

ANSWERED “PRESENT” – 1

Al Green (D)

NOT VOTING – 1