House Minority Whip Steve Scalise to lead delegation in tour of southern border

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks during a news conference with House Republicans about U.S.-Mexico border policy outside the U.S. Capitol on March 11, 2021 in Washington, DC. U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced on Wednesday that over 100,000 people had attempted entry along the southern U.S. border in February, a 28 percent increase from January. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—House Republican Whip Steve Scalise will lead a congressional delegation to the border as Republicans continue to pressure the Biden administration for what they say is a crisis fueled by the administration’s own immigration policies.

Scalise will lead a delegation of 10 House members on Thursday, according to his office.

The delegation will meet with Border Patrol agents and participate in an evening ride-along tour with the National Border Patrol Council.

On Friday, members will tour the Donna Migrant Processing Facility and tour the border wall in McAllen. They will also partake in a riverine tour with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and conclude with a press conference.

The following members will join Whip Scalise on the delegation trip: Republican Leader of the House Administration Committee Rodney Davis (R-Ill.); Republican Leader of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul (R-Texas); Republican Leader of the House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes (R-Calif.); House Republican Conference Secretary Richard Hudson (R-N.C.); Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.); Rep. Bob Latta (R-Ohio); Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.); Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Ohio); Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Mo.); and Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.).

Last week, several Texas House members also took a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border.

U.S. Reps. Jodey Arrington and Brian Babi led a Texas congressional delegation trip to assess the partisan divide in how the Biden administration is responding to the migrant situation from McAllen, Laredo, and Carrizo Springs.

Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz also visited the Rio Grande Valley to tour the border alongside local border officials.

At a news conference, Cornyn said this situation has put a strain on Border Patrol officials as well as migrants who are being contained in closed areas.

President Joe Biden was repeatedly pressed to defend his migration policy along the border with Mexico. He has said the increase in migration was cyclical.

