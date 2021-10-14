Honduran man found by Border Patrol dies after suspected spider bite in South Texas

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Honduran man in distress was located by Border Patrol and given medical treatment before later dying after a suspected spider bite.

On Oct. 6 at 11:24 p.m., U.S. Border Patrol in Kingsville received a call about a man lying in a field who may have been bitten by a spider.

Agents located the man in the reported area at 12:50 a.m. on Oct. 7. The man was subsequently identified as a Honduran national.

Border Patrol agents transported the man to Willacy County EMS who began treating the man. He was later taken by air ambulance to the Christus Spohn Hospital – Shoreline, in Corpus Christi.

The man was admitted to the hospital where he was treated for liver and kidney failure.

On Monday, the man died.

The Nueces County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating.

