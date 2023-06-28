HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) —The national shortage of Adderall is making patients wait a long time to refill a prescription.

Pharmacies and physicians in Texas Rio Grande Valley offered advice on what patients who use the medication should do in the meantime.

Dr. Bobby Muniz of Muniz Pharmacy Rio Grande Valley says it’s important to know that medication is for patients and is especially crucial for younger-aged children.

“Primarily were seeing it with our students, our children our adolescents between the ages of 8 and 15 years old. That’s the core group where we see a lot of Adderall and other medications for ADD being used,” Muniz said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), about 6 million American children ages 3 to 17 years old have been diagnosed with ADHD, while 62 percent take medication to help with focusing and controlling behaviors.

Child & Adolescent Psychiatrist with South Texas Health System Dr. Robert Mosqueda explained how ADHD works with learning in children.

“It’s a nationwide problem, and it’s very concerning because ADHD medication is like glasses for children and adolescents,” Mosqueda said. “If you don’t have your glasses, then you’re going to have trouble learning. If you’re having trouble getting your prescription filled for your glasses once a month, you’re going to be struggling a great deal and it’s a very impairing illness.”

Mosqueda says as this shortage continues, it’s crucial that parents continue to fight for their children’s needs.

“You need to be an advocate and a diligent advocate for your child. Work with the pediatrician or work with the mental health provider that is providing you the medication. But the pharmacies are going to be your best friend,” Mosqueda said.